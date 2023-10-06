Those aren't the only special guests. Drake also tapped Snoop Dogg to host his mock-radio station "BARK Radio" at the end of "7969 Santa" as well as Sade, who has a small cameo on "BBL Love (Interlude)." He cooked up the album with producers like Yachty, BNYX, Boi-1da, Gordo, Tay Keith, the late DJ Screw, who posthumously appears on "Screw The World (Interlude)." The project was executively produced by Drake, Noah "40" Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib & Noel Cadastre and A&R'd by Kevin Durant.



A few hours before the album dropped, Drake shared the full tracklist which also includes previously released tracks like "Slime You Out" featuring SZA and "8AM in Charlotte." The Toronto native dropped the official music video for the latest addition to his "AM to PM" series starring him and Adonis. At the beginning of the video, Adonis breaks down the meaning behind the drawing on the album cover, which he made himself. Drake also revealed that 21 Savage finally got his green card in his first verse on the record.



Listen to Drake's For All The Dogs album below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE