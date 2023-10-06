Drake Drops His 'For All The Dogs' Album With J. Cole, Lil Yachty & More
By Tony M. Centeno
October 6, 2023
After keeping fans on their toes over the past few months, Drake has finally delivered his brand new album.
On Friday, October 6, Drizzy dropped his long-awaited eighth studio album For All The Dogs via OVO Sound/UMG. His latest body of work holds 23 new songs including stand-out tracks like "Fear of Heights," "What Would Pluto Do" and "Daylight," which features a cameo from his son Adonis. Other guests on the album include J. Cole, who unloads an incredible verse on "First Person Shooter," his touring partner 21 Savage, Teezo Touchdown, Yeat, Bad Bunny, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Chief Keef, Lil Yachty, Sexyy Red and SZA.
Those aren't the only special guests. Drake also tapped Snoop Dogg to host his mock-radio station "BARK Radio" at the end of "7969 Santa" as well as Sade, who has a small cameo on "BBL Love (Interlude)." He cooked up the album with producers like Yachty, BNYX, Boi-1da, Gordo, Tay Keith, the late DJ Screw, who posthumously appears on "Screw The World (Interlude)." The project was executively produced by Drake, Noah "40" Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib & Noel Cadastre and A&R'd by Kevin Durant.
A few hours before the album dropped, Drake shared the full tracklist which also includes previously released tracks like "Slime You Out" featuring SZA and "8AM in Charlotte." The Toronto native dropped the official music video for the latest addition to his "AM to PM" series starring him and Adonis. At the beginning of the video, Adonis breaks down the meaning behind the drawing on the album cover, which he made himself. Drake also revealed that 21 Savage finally got his green card in his first verse on the record.
Listen to Drake's For All The Dogs album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE