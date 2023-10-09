Dua Lipa Wipes Instagram & Unveils Mysterious New Profile Photo

Dua Lipa seems to be teasing the start of her new era! On Monday, October 9th, the superstar deleted all of her posts on Instagram and changed her profile photo to a kaleidoscopic image of her eye. In addition to the new Instagram, Dua has also swapped out all of the original thumbnails on her music videos on YouTube for more kaleidoscopic photos.

So far, Dua hasn't confirmed any new music but she has been sharing updates on the progress of her third studio album throughout the year. In August, the singer revealed that the album would be released sometime in 2024. During the interview, published on Monday, August 7th, Lipa revealed that her next record will have a different sound although she's committed to keeping it pop, "lest her 'fans have a meltdown,'' she was quoted saying in the story. She also added that she doesn't want to "alienate" her fans but her new sound will see her move away from disco and embrace the sounds of "1970s-era psychedelia." It's fitting then that Dua basically confirmed that she has been collaborating with Kevin Parker of Australian psych-rock band Tame Impala. "'I don’t know what you’re talking about,' she says, then looks away and laughs a little." Later in the interview, Lipa gave another hint about the album saying that it will be "more personal" than the others.

Last year, Lipa told her "Cold Heart" collaborator Sir Elton John that the album was halfway finished. Since launching her career in 2013, the English-Albanian singer has released two studio albums: Dua Lipa in 2017 and Future Nostalgia in 2020.