Halsey To Star In 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Production

Halsey will be a part of the upcoming production of The Nightmare Before Christmas coming to the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this month. According to Variety, the musician will be singing the role of Sally on the first two nights of the three-show engagement. For the third and final night, the film's original voice actor, Catherine O'Hara, will take over. In addition to Sally, O'Hara will also take over the role of Shock, who will be performed by Riki Lindhome the previous two nights.

Fans can catch Halsey in the role of Sally in the beloved musical on October 27th and October 28th. Last year, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers played the role of Sally in December in London for a two-night run at OVO Arena Wembley. Two years ago, Billie Eilish sang "Sally's Song" for two nights at Banc of California Stadium. In addition to Halsey and O'Hara, other stars for the Hollywood Bowl production have been announced including Fred Armisen as Lock, Ken Page as Oogie Boogie, and Danny Elfman as Jack Skellington.

Last month, Halsey revealed that they've been hard at work on their fifth studio album. While sharing a photo dump, they wrote, "Not pictured: me splitting myself in two everyday so that I can give you my deepest wounds (and a handful of perfect joys) for the 5th time in 10 years." While chatting with fans on Twitter, Halsey also revealed what the next chapter in their discography will be. "Next chapter is 'Revelation,' they wrote with a white heart.