Halsey To Star In 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Production

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Halsey will be a part of the upcoming production of The Nightmare Before Christmas coming to the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this month. According to Variety, the musician will be singing the role of Sally on the first two nights of the three-show engagement. For the third and final night, the film's original voice actor, Catherine O'Hara, will take over. In addition to Sally, O'Hara will also take over the role of Shock, who will be performed by Riki Lindhome the previous two nights.

Fans can catch Halsey in the role of Sally in the beloved musical on October 27th and October 28th. Last year, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers played the role of Sally in December in London for a two-night run at OVO Arena Wembley. Two years ago, Billie Eilish sang "Sally's Song" for two nights at Banc of California Stadium. In addition to Halsey and O'Hara, other stars for the Hollywood Bowl production have been announced including Fred Armisen as Lock, Ken Page as Oogie Boogie, and Danny Elfman as Jack Skellington.

Last month, Halsey revealed that they've been hard at work on their fifth studio album. While sharing a photo dump, they wrote, "Not pictured: me splitting myself in two everyday so that I can give you my deepest wounds (and a handful of perfect joys) for the 5th time in 10 years." While chatting with fans on Twitter, Halsey also revealed what the next chapter in their discography will be. "Next chapter is 'Revelation,' they wrote with a white heart.

Halsey
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.