Watch James Hetfield Rock Out During Judas Priest's Power Trip Set
By Katrina Nattress
October 9, 2023
Metallica headlined the final night of the Power Trip festival on Sunday (October 8), but before they rocked out onstage James Hetfield rocked out in the crowd during Judas Priest's set. Footage of the Metallica frontman going wild in the front row went viral, and for good reason — it's pretty amazing.
The band even posted a photo of Hetfield and guitarist Kirk Hammett rocking out in front of the barrier with the caption “Pounding the world like a battering ram…,” which is a lyric from Judas Priest's song "Rapid Fire."
During their set, the metal icons announced a surprise album called Invincible Shield. The first single, "Panic Attack," is set to drop on Friday (October 13), with the album slated for a March 8, 2024 release.
See footage of Hetfield rocking out below.
James Hetfield, fan of Judas Priest
@Power Trip @Judas Priest @metallica
Power Trip also saw Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, Tool and AC/DC playing their first show in seven years.
The festival was also supposed to feature a set from Ozzy Osbourne, who was coming out of retirement for the festival, but unfortunately the Prince of Darkness suffered another health setback that forced him to cancel.
"As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October. My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward," he explained in a statement. "Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-a**ed. The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support."
In February, Osbourne announced that his touring career was over and cancelled the remainder of his shows, telling fans that he had to do what was best for his