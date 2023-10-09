Metallica headlined the final night of the Power Trip festival on Sunday (October 8), but before they rocked out onstage James Hetfield rocked out in the crowd during Judas Priest's set. Footage of the Metallica frontman going wild in the front row went viral, and for good reason — it's pretty amazing.

The band even posted a photo of Hetfield and guitarist Kirk Hammett rocking out in front of the barrier with the caption “Pounding the world like a battering ram…,” which is a lyric from Judas Priest's song "Rapid Fire."

During their set, the metal icons announced a surprise album called Invincible Shield. The first single, "Panic Attack," is set to drop on Friday (October 13), with the album slated for a March 8, 2024 release.

See footage of Hetfield rocking out below.