Ryan Reynolds opened up about his and Blake Lively's parenting style and how they make sure to prioritize their children's mental health. While attending the Bring Change to Mind Revels & Revelations 11 event in New York City on Monday, October 9th, the actor gave some insight into his approach to parenting.

“I think it’s more about talking to them about everything," Reynolds told People at the event. "It’s genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going.” The Dead Pool star and Lively share four kids: James (8), Inez (6), Betty (3), and they welcomed their fourth child in February 2023. Blake broke the news of her pregnancy in September 2022 when she surprised attendees at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York with a baby bump.

Reynolds continued, “For me, the best time of my day is walking them to school and walking them back. “I think as parents, we are so much better equipped to handle the rigors of childhood through our kids now than when I was a kid. It’s just totally different now." The actor also added that he and Lively stress the importance of "self-awareness" with their kids. "People are much more self-aware," Reynolds said. "And that’s the thing we sort of hang our hat on the most is self-awareness with our kids. Not be happy, not be anything, just be self-aware and welcome everything in.”