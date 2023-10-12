Jeannie Mai Breaks Her Silence After Split From Jeezy

"They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met," a source told Entertainment Tonight.



Mai could use a break from the digital world. Following the news of their breakup, critics online began to buzz about what may have caused the split. Some people accused Mai of cheating on the rapper with "Access Hollywood" host Mario Lopez based on clips of them working together on set. However, those rumors were shut down quickly.



Despite all the chatter, Mai remained mum on the situation until now. Sources close to the situation said she was "devastated and heartbroken" by the news and experienced plenty of anxiety, especially since they're still living together in the home they got married in. Amid the tension in her home, both Mai and Jeezy are doing everything they can to co-parent their one-year-old daughter Monaco.



Neither Mai nor Jeezy have directly addressed the situation.

