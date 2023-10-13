Video Shows Aaron Rodgers Making Miraculous Recovery

Rodgers was initially seen using crutches in public for the first time since his season-ending Achilles surgery in photos exclusively obtained by the New York Post on September 29. The photos were reportedly taken after Rodgers completed a four-hour workout in Los Angeles.

Rodgers made his first public post-surgery appearance on the Pat McAfee Show last month and addressed his outlook for recovery.

"I think what I'd like to say is give me the doubts, give me the timetables, give me all the things you think can, should or will happen because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration," Rodgers said at the time. "That's all I need. Give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do."

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reports that Rodgers was feared to have suffered an Achilles injury and "it's not good," prior to undergoing an MRI on September 12. The four-time NFL MVP was replaced by former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who head coach Robert Saleh confirmed would take over as the team's starting quarterback if necessary moving forward.

Rodgers was carted off the field and brought into the Jets' locker room and seen wearing a boot on his foot after exiting the team's X-ray room, which NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said was "an indication his night is over." 'Monday Night Football' play-by-play man Joe Buck had initially said Rodgers was reported to have suffered an ankle injury and his status was "questionable" prior to officially being ruled out.

In May, the Athletic's Dianna Russini, then working for ESPN, reported that Rodgers appeared to suffer a potential injury during the Jets' OTAs session and was seen "favoring his ankle." The Jets acquired Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, with whom the quarterback had spent the entirety of his 18-year NFL career.

Rodgers leads all Packers quarterbacks with 475 touchdowns and ranks second in franchise history behind only Favre in QB wins (147), completions (5,001) and passing yards (7,660).