Sexyy Red Reveals She's Pregnant With Second Child In New Photos With SZA
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 15, 2023
Congratulations are in order for Sexyy Red! Over the weekend, the rapper revealed that she's expecting her second child. On Saturday, October 15th, the "SkeeYee" hitmaker took to her Instagram to share photos showing off her growing baby bump. In the first photo, SZA is seen kneeling down and showing off Sexyy Red's stomach. "Team boy or team girl," the rapper wrote, tagging SZA and adding the smiling emoji with hearts around it.
The exciting news comes shortly after Sexyy Red made her debut at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards which aired on Tuesday night (October 10th). The St. Louis, Missouri-born artist kicked off the show with DaBaby, Juvenile and Mannie Fresh and later hit the stage with a medley of her own recent hits.
Sexyy Red is also gearing up for her first headlining tour this month. Her "Hood Hottest Princess Tour" kicks off tomorrow, October 16th, in Boston and wraps up over a month later in San Francisco on November 29th. Check out the full list of dates below:
Oct. 16 – Boston – The Paradise Rock Club*
Oct. 18 – New York – Irving Plaza
Oct. 19 – Baltimore – Baltimore Soundstage*
Oct. 21 – Philadelphia – Theatre of Living Arts
Oct. 24 – Detroit – St. Andrew's Hall
Oct. 26 – Cincinnati – Bogart's
Oct. 30 – St. Louis – The Pageant*
Oct. 31 – Chicago – House of Blues
Nov. 1 – Minneapolis – Varsity Theater
Nov. 4 – Nashville, Tenn. – Brooklyn Bowl*
Nov. 5 – Birmingham, Ala. – Iron City*
Nov. 9 – Orlando, Fla. – The Beacham*
Nov. 10 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Revolution
Nov. 14 – Atlanta – Buckhead Theatre
Nov. 15 – Charlotte, N.C. – The Underground
Nov. 20 – Houston – House of Blues
Nov. 21 – Dallas – Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Nov. 24 – Phoenix – The Van Buren
Nov. 25 – Los Angeles – The Wiltern
Nov. 29 – San Francisco – The Fillmore
*Not a Live Nation date