Sexyy Red Reveals She's Pregnant With Second Child In New Photos With SZA

Congratulations are in order for Sexyy Red! Over the weekend, the rapper revealed that she's expecting her second child. On Saturday, October 15th, the "SkeeYee" hitmaker took to her Instagram to share photos showing off her growing baby bump. In the first photo, SZA is seen kneeling down and showing off Sexyy Red's stomach. "Team boy or team girl," the rapper wrote, tagging SZA and adding the smiling emoji with hearts around it.

The exciting news comes shortly after Sexyy Red made her debut at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards which aired on Tuesday night (October 10th). The St. Louis, Missouri-born artist kicked off the show with DaBaby, Juvenile and Mannie Fresh and later hit the stage with a medley of her own recent hits.