Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance On 'Saturday Night Live'

Taylor Swift made an unexpected appearance on the Season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live. Last night (October 14th), alum Pete Davidson took on hosting duties and rapper Ice Spice made her debut on the show as a musical guest. Before hitting the stage for her second song of the night, fans were shocked and excited to see Swift in front of the camera ready to introduce her friend and collaborator.

The appearance was quick, just enough time for Swift to say the usual "Once again, Ice Spice," but the star did linger for a couple more seconds and gave the camera a smug smile before it zoomed in on Ice Spice, who performed "Pretty Girl" for her final song of the night. Before that, the rapper performed "In Ha Mood."