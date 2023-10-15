Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance On 'Saturday Night Live'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 15, 2023
Taylor Swift made an unexpected appearance on the Season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live. Last night (October 14th), alum Pete Davidson took on hosting duties and rapper Ice Spice made her debut on the show as a musical guest. Before hitting the stage for her second song of the night, fans were shocked and excited to see Swift in front of the camera ready to introduce her friend and collaborator.
The appearance was quick, just enough time for Swift to say the usual "Once again, Ice Spice," but the star did linger for a couple more seconds and gave the camera a smug smile before it zoomed in on Ice Spice, who performed "Pretty Girl" for her final song of the night. Before that, the rapper performed "In Ha Mood."
Swift's latest romantic interest Travis Kelce also made a surprise appearance during a sketch poking fun at how the NFL and Swifties alike have been handling the blooming and very publicized relationship between Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. At the very end of the sketch, Kelce popped in as "someone who actually wants to talk football," amid all of the commentators obsessed with his relationship with Swift.
The couple also hit the SNL afterparty together and paparazzi photos show them leaving the NBC studios together. According to witnesses, Swift and Kelce were seen kissing and getting "handsy" during the party, which was held at Catch Steak in the meatpacking district of New York City early Sunday, October 15th. “Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night,” an insider told the outlet.