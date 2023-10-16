Adele Poses With Rumored Husband Rich Paul's Book In Stunning New Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 16, 2023
Adele is supporting her rumored husband Rich Paul's new memoir Lucky Me. On Sunday, October 15th, the Grammy winner took to Instagram to share some new photos of "Weekend 31" from her popular Las Vegas residency show, Weekends with Adele.
In the series of photos, Adele looks stunning in a black dress with gold trimming that defense into a pattern down the dress. The second photo in the slide shows the singer holding up Paul's book in front of her face, while the remainder of the photos show her performing on stage, interacting with her fans, and even a few backstage shots.
Last week, Rich Paul weighed in on the rumors that he and Adele secretly married each other this year. During his recent interviews, the sports agent avoided giving straight answers about their relationship status. While talking with The Breakfast Club, the sports agent refused to answer when Charlamagne tha God asked if the two were married. "Life is good, Charlamagne," he said. "Live is very good."
Then, during an interview on CBS Mornings, Gayle King asked him if she should refer to the singer as "Mrs. Paul," and Rich cryptically answered, "You can say whatever you want." While he stressed that his personal life is "not for the media," he did go on to share some sweet words about his relationship with Adele. “She’s been great, I think she would agree that we’ve definitely helped each other,” he said. “I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb… She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other.”