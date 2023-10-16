Adele Poses With Rumored Husband Rich Paul's Book In Stunning New Photos

Last week, Rich Paul weighed in on the rumors that he and Adele secretly married each other this year. During his recent interviews, the sports agent avoided giving straight answers about their relationship status. While talking with The Breakfast Club, the sports agent refused to answer when Charlamagne tha God asked if the two were married. "Life is good, Charlamagne," he said. "Live is very good."

Then, during an interview on CBS Mornings, Gayle King asked him if she should refer to the singer as "Mrs. Paul," and Rich cryptically answered, "You can say whatever you want." While he stressed that his personal life is "not for the media," he did go on to share some sweet words about his relationship with Adele. “She’s been great, I think she would agree that we’ve definitely helped each other,” he said. “I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb… She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other.”