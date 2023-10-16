Taylor Swift broke a major global record with the release of her The Eras Tour Concert Film. According to Entertainment Weekly, the film earned a global debut weekend of a whopping $128 million, which broke the record for a concert film that was previously held by the late Michael Jackson's This Is It in 2009 ($74.3 million). Fans in North America were initially set to experience one of the biggest tours of the summer on the silver screen starting Friday, October 13th, but theaters decided to start screenings a day early due to high demand.

Swift showed up at the Los Angeles premiere of the concert film last Wednesday, October 11th. The beloved singer-songwriter graced the AMC theater at The Grove wearing a blue Oscar de la Renta gown. The surprises continued when Beyoncé attended the premiere as well and posed with Swift on the red carpet.

After the star-studded premiere, Swift took to Instagram to give a heartfelt shout-out to Beyoncé while sharing a boomerang of the two of them sitting in the theater. "I'm so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence," Swift wrote. "The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

Later this year, Beyoncé will be screening her own concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.