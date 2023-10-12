Taylor Swift Thanks Beyoncé For Attending 'Eras Tour' Concert Film Premiere
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 12, 2023
Taylor Swift and Beyoncé teamed up this week after the latter made a surprise appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of The Eras Tour concert film! On Wednesday night (October 11th), the internet lit up after photos from the red carpet showed the two superstars posing together for the cameras. After the star-studded premiere, Swift took to Instagram to give a heartfelt shout-out to Beyoncé while sharing a boomerang of the two of them sitting in the theater.
"I'm so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence," Swift wrote. "The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."
Fans in North America were initially set to experience one of the biggest tours of the summer on the silver screen starting Friday, October 13th, but Swift informed them that theaters were opening up early access showing today (October 12th). "Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW. We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend," she wrote in another Instagram post before she headed out to the premiere later that night.
Later this year, Beyoncé will be screening her own concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.