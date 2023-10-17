Is Green Day Teasing New Music?
By Katrina Nattress
October 17, 2023
It's been nearly a year since Green Day shared footage from the studio, confirming they were working on new music. Now, it looks like fans will finally get to listen to what they've been working on. The band shared a teaser on October 1 that referenced their hit "Wake Me Up When September Ends" and alluded to something big happening on October 24. They sent fans to the website https://www.theamericandreamiskillingme.com/, where you can register for a "wake up call." On Monday (October 16), the trio seemingly confirmed that a new song called "The American Dream Is Killing Me" will be released on October 24, and it's paired with a killer zombie video to really lean into spooky season.
The 12-second snippet sounds an awful lot like American Idiot, 21st Century Breakdown, and Revolution Radio. Check it out below.
We are not well 🧟♂️ https://t.co/mi69FlZwPY pic.twitter.com/MQNmJJrexN— Green Day (@GreenDay) October 16, 2023
Green Day's last album was 2020's Father of all Motherf***ers. They've spent the years since on the Hella Mega tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy and released three stand alone singles in 2021: "Here Comes The Shock," "Pollyanna," and "Holy Toledo."
“Whether we do a full-length album or an EP or just a song, we have a lot of different options. It’s a matter of whenever the right moment happens,” Billie Joe Armstrong explained at the time. “That’s the beauty of the way you can put music out these days. You don’t have to wait for any gatekeeper to tell you that the timing is right.”