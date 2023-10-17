Is Green Day Teasing New Music?

It's been nearly a year since Green Day shared footage from the studio, confirming they were working on new music. Now, it looks like fans will finally get to listen to what they've been working on. The band shared a teaser on October 1 that referenced their hit "Wake Me Up When September Ends" and alluded to something big happening on October 24. They sent fans to the website https://www.theamericandreamiskillingme.com/, where you can register for a "wake up call." On Monday (October 16), the trio seemingly confirmed that a new song called "The American Dream Is Killing Me" will be released on October 24, and it's paired with a killer zombie video to really lean into spooky season.

The 12-second snippet sounds an awful lot like American Idiot, 21st Century Breakdown, and Revolution Radio. Check it out below.