Sam Smith's New Collab Will Have You Running To The Dance Floor
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 28, 2023
Sam Smith is back with another new song! On Friday, July 28th, the Grammy winner teamed up with Calvin Harris for a new techno anthem called "Desire."
Harris' atmospheric track pulses on as Smith sings hedonistic lyrics like, "Promise you won’t wake me/ Before you leave/ Leave me in a daydream/ Just you and me/ Stay with me forever/ At least for the night Even when you leave me/ Lead me to the light." For techno fans and people who love to sweat it out on the dance floor on the weekends, "Desire" is a must-listen. Check it out below!
Just last week, Smith shared a new solo song called "Man I Am" from the soundtrack for the summer blockbuster Barbie. In addition to Smith's track, the other new songs included "Pink" from Lizzo, "Journey To The Real World" from Tame Impala, "Hey Blondie" from Euphoria star Dominic Fike, "Home" from HAIM, "Forever & Again" by The Kid LAROI, "Silver Platter" by Khalid, "butterflies" by GAYLE, and "Choose Your Fighter" by Ava Max.
Prior to that— Smith has been keeping busy this summer— they teamed up with the legendary Madonna for the track called "VULGAR." This is no doubt a career-high for Smith. During an interview last year, Smith told Jimmy Fallon that only pop divas can still make them fangirl. "Do you get starstruck at all in your career anymore?" Fallon asked. "I do with the pop divas," Smith revealed. "If I see Rihanna or Madonna I fall to the floor." Smith will be bringing the GLORIA tour to North America later this summer.