Sam Smith's New Collab Will Have You Running To The Dance Floor

Sam Smith is back with another new song! On Friday, July 28th, the Grammy winner teamed up with Calvin Harris for a new techno anthem called "Desire."

Harris' atmospheric track pulses on as Smith sings hedonistic lyrics like, "Promise you won’t wake me/ Before you leave/ Leave me in a daydream/ Just you and me/ Stay with me forever/ At least for the night Even when you leave me/ Lead me to the light." For techno fans and people who love to sweat it out on the dance floor on the weekends, "Desire" is a must-listen. Check it out below!