Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump In Chic New Photos

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her baby bump in chic new photos. Over the weekend, The Kardashians star shared images from her recent photoshoot with Vanity Fair Italia. As the recent digital cover star, Kourtney posed in a black bra and gloves while caressing her stomach with a black shawl draped over her. In more photos from the set, Kourtney, wearing just a pair of sunglasses and black tights, has her hair slicked back and covers her bare chest.

The stunning photoshoot garnered thousands of comments including one from her husband Travis Barker. The blink-182 drummer praised his wife, writing, "The most beautiful," with a black heart.

Last week, Kourtney hinted at her due date by sharing a throwback photo to celebrate Landon Barker's birthday. The Kardashians star pointed out that Baby Barker technically attended the 2023 Coachella Music Festival in April. In the photo, Kourtney and Travis are holding each other while talking to Landon. She also added a white arrow pointing to her belly and wrote, "baby Barker." Back in April, Kourtney shared a series of photos and videos from the festival, in which Travis' band blink-182 performed, but had yet to share the exciting news that the couple were expecting their first child together.

Two months after Coachella, Kourtney revealed the news of her pregnancy. During one of blink-182's shows in Los Angeles, Kardashian brought along a sign that revealed: "Travis I'm Pregnant!" The Poosh founder has since shared pregnancy updates with fans including a scary "urgent fetal surgery" in September.

