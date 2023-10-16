Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump In Chic New Photos

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her baby bump in chic new photos. Over the weekend, The Kardashians star shared images from her recent photoshoot with Vanity Fair Italia. As the recent digital cover star, Kourtney posed in a black bra and gloves while caressing her stomach with a black shawl draped over her. In more photos from the set, Kourtney, wearing just a pair of sunglasses and black tights, has her hair slicked back and covers her bare chest.

The stunning photoshoot garnered thousands of comments including one from her husband Travis Barker. The blink-182 drummer praised his wife, writing, "The most beautiful," with a black heart.