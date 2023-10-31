Dua Lipa Teases Fans With First Listen Of Her New Music
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 31, 2023
Dua Lipa has given fans their first taste of her upcoming new musical era. The pop star has been teasing fans for weeks by sharing cryptic posts, deleting them, and then sharing a new one. While her prior posts have just been photos, Dua's new post is a video that shows her taking the photos she previously shared and features a tiny snippet of what sounds like her first single for the new album rollout.
The snippet starts out with a dramatic piano melody before Dua sings, "Tell me all the ways you need me," and the song starts to pick up steam before the video ends. The last shot of the video shows a series of numbers— "4 8 9 9 14 15 21"— at the same time the sound of a key locking into place plays in the back.
Dedicated fans have already figured out that the numbers spell out "Houdini," which is the name of the first single. She also reportedly sent out a text message to fans signed up for updates that features presumed lyrics to the song. "If you're good enough you'll find a way. Love, 4-21-1."
Dua Lipa shares new visual & lyrics ahead of #DL3:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2023
“Houdini. If you're good enough you'll find a way. Love, Dua.” pic.twitter.com/vFRlC4Q3pE
Dua Lipa’s cryptic #DL3 code spells “Houdini.” pic.twitter.com/b5reWyoXy6— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2023
Fans have been eagerly awaiting the start of Dua's new musical era since she confirmed in an interview that her third studio album will be released sometime in 2024. Lipa also shared that this record will have a different sound although she's committed to keeping it pop, "lest her 'fans have a meltdown,'' she was quoted saying in the story. She also added that she doesn't want to "alienate" her fans but her new sound will see her move away from disco and embrace the sounds of "1970s-era psychedelia."