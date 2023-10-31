Dua Lipa Teases Fans With First Listen Of Her New Music

Dua Lipa has given fans their first taste of her upcoming new musical era. The pop star has been teasing fans for weeks by sharing cryptic posts, deleting them, and then sharing a new one. While her prior posts have just been photos, Dua's new post is a video that shows her taking the photos she previously shared and features a tiny snippet of what sounds like her first single for the new album rollout.

The snippet starts out with a dramatic piano melody before Dua sings, "Tell me all the ways you need me," and the song starts to pick up steam before the video ends. The last shot of the video shows a series of numbers— "4 8 9 9 14 15 21"— at the same time the sound of a key locking into place plays in the back.