Sabrina Carpenter Gets Revenge In Gory 'Feather' Music Video

Sabrina Carpenter dropped the perfect music video just in time for Halloween! In the early hours of Tuesday, October 31, the pop star shared a new music video for her song "Feather," which is featured as a bonus track on the deluxe edition of her fifth studio album Emails I Can't Send.

The video maintains a cutesy aesthetic but is also macabre with Carpenter dancing around a pink hearse in a black dress before walking into a church to attend the funerals of the men who have wronged her. Throughout the video, Carpenter is seen innocently singing along to her song while men harass her on the street, in the gym, and in an elevator, and quickly meet their morbid ends. In one stand-out scene, a group of men in the gym fight over Carpenter to the death, and their blood splatters all over the singer. It's very much in the same vein as Emma Seligman's Bottoms (2023).