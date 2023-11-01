Olivia Rodrigo Teases New Song On Cryptic Hotline
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 1, 2023
Fans are convinced Olivia Rodrigo is getting ready to drop a new song for the new The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. This week the Grammy winner shared a phone number for a hotline that plays a short clip of a song over and over. The tweet that gave fans the number also included a series of emojis including the could, a dove, and a heart.
While Rodrigo has yet to confirm the news herself, fans did take notice that one of the film's stars Rachel Zegler liked the tweet. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to hit theaters on November 17th, which is when fans think Rodrigo will also drop her new song. As of Tuesday, November 1st, there is no other information about who will be featured on the movie's soundtrack.
Olivia Rodrigo shares a snippet of a new song, reportedly part of 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/SzwTas5T6Y— Olivia Rodrigo Stats (@statsrodrigo) October 31, 2023
If Rodrigo does drop the song, this will be the first new release since her sophomore album GUTS, which arrived in early September. After dropping the album, Rodrigo took to Instagram to share a handwritten note with fans and share some behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the album. "Making this album was so fun and scary and thrilling and fulfilling and I'm so happy it's yours!"
Shortly after the release, Rodrigo also announced the GUTS World Tour in support of the album. "Soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!!" Rodrigo gushed on Instagram before adding, "and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!" Check out the GUTS World Tour dates below! (+ The Breeders, ^ PinkPantheress, ~ Chappell Roan, = Remi Wolf):
- Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena ~
- Sat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ~
- Tue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ~
- Wed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~
- Fri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ~
- Sat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center ~
- Tue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center ~
- Wed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ~
- Fri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ~
- Sat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ~
- Tue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ~
- Wed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ~
- Fri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center ~
- Sat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ~
- Tue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center ~
- Fri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena ~
- Sat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ~
- Tue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~
- Fri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~
- Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~
- Fri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +
- Sat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +
- Tue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena =
- Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live =
- Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro =
- Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena =
- Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2 =
- Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2 =
- Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis =
- Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome =
- Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum =
- Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena =
- Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena =
- Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena =
- Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle =
- Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle =
- Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena =
- Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion =
- Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena =
- Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena =
- Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi =
- Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center =
- Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena =
- Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^
- Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^
- Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^
- Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena ^
- Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^
- Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^
- Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^
- Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center ^
- Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^
- Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^
- Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^
- Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^
- Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +
- Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +