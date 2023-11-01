Olivia Rodrigo Teases New Song On Cryptic Hotline

Fans are convinced Olivia Rodrigo is getting ready to drop a new song for the new The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. This week the Grammy winner shared a phone number for a hotline that plays a short clip of a song over and over. The tweet that gave fans the number also included a series of emojis including the could, a dove, and a heart.

While Rodrigo has yet to confirm the news herself, fans did take notice that one of the film's stars Rachel Zegler liked the tweet. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to hit theaters on November 17th, which is when fans think Rodrigo will also drop her new song. As of Tuesday, November 1st, there is no other information about who will be featured on the movie's soundtrack.