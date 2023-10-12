Joe Jonas Shares Dramatic New Photo After Sophie Turner Custody Battle

Joe Jonas shared a new photo with a cryptic message following the resolution of his custody battle with ex-wife Sophie Turner. On Wednesday, October 11th, the Jonas Brothers singer took to his Instagram Story to share some photos taken during their show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville this week. One of those photos includes Joe looking into a mirror backstage that has an inspirational message written on it: "I am at the right place, at the right time, doing the right thing.”

Jonas shared the photo not too long after he and Turner revealed that the two had come to an agreement over where their two daughters Willa (3) and Delphine (1) would live. "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," the former couple said in a statement on Tuesday, October 11th. "We look forward to being great co-parents."

On September 6th, Joe and Sophie shared a statement on their Instagram accounts confirming their divorce. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the joint statement read. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Turner also broke her social media hiatus amid the divorce this week, sharing a photo of herself wearing a friendship bracelet that read "FEARLESS," seemingly referencing Taylor Swift's song and album of the same name. Turner has also been spotted hanging out with Taylor Swift on several occasions. She also has been staying in a New York City home owned by Swift amid her divorce, according to People.