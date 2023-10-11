Jonas Brothers Bring Their Dad Out On Stage To Perform Eagles Hit
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 11, 2023
The Jonas Brothers surprised fans at their latest concert by bringing out their dad! During their Nashville show on Monday, October 9th, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas introduced their father Kevin Jonas Sr. to the stage and proceeded to perform a rendition of the 1973 Eagles hit "Desperado."
Before bringing him out, Nick shared some sweet words about his dad, describing him as "somebody who literally had at least 50 percent to do with us being here tonight. Please welcome Kevin Jonas Sr.," Nick said as the fans cheered. The family came together to perform the same Eagles song last year during another show in Las Vegas.
The Jonas Brothers are currently on their "Five Albums. One Night" tour, which sees them perform music from their entire discography. "Five albums in one night... that's a lot of music and we are going to play it all," Kevin said while the brothers were still in rehearsal this summer. "We are committed to doing it! We're still figuring it out so just bear with us. I left rehearsals excited but also like, "Oh my god. This show..." Currently, at its current rate, we're at 3 hours and 42 minutes. That's what we still have to work down."
The Tour will continue tomorrow night (October 12th) in Tampa, Florida. For the complete list of tour dates and more information, check out jonasbrothers.com/the-tour. Amidst their tour, Joe has been going through a divorce from Sophie Turner and has used the performance to share subtle updates with his fans. Most recently, the former couple revealed that they have come to an amicable agreement over the custody of their children.