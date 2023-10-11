Jonas Brothers Bring Their Dad Out On Stage To Perform Eagles Hit

The Jonas Brothers surprised fans at their latest concert by bringing out their dad! During their Nashville show on Monday, October 9th, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas introduced their father Kevin Jonas Sr. to the stage and proceeded to perform a rendition of the 1973 Eagles hit "Desperado."

Before bringing him out, Nick shared some sweet words about his dad, describing him as "somebody who literally had at least 50 percent to do with us being here tonight. Please welcome Kevin Jonas Sr.," Nick said as the fans cheered. The family came together to perform the same Eagles song last year during another show in Las Vegas.