Dua Lipa Plays New Song 'Houdini' For Lucky Fans On The Streets Of London
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 7, 2023
Dua Lipa is taking to the streets to promote her forthcoming single "Houdini." This week, the pop star stood outside of the BBC office and played a new song for fans who were around and wanted to listen.
In a photo reshared by Pop Crave, Dua holds up her phone to play the song for a fan while people on her team hold up a mini disco ball and a banner that reads: "Congratulations. You are the first person to hear Dua Lipa's brand new song."
Dua Lipa playing her new single “Houdini” for fans in London.— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 7, 2023
Dua's highly-anticipated new song is set to release on Thursday, November 9th, and she took to Instagram to share some photos of the recording session. The photo series confirmed a long-standing rumor that Tame Impala's Kevin Parker is a producer on her forthcoming album. Danny L Harle has also been confirmed as a producer on "Houdini."
Fans have been eagerly awaiting the start of Dua's new musical era since she confirmed in an interview that her third studio album will be released sometime in 2024. Lipa also shared that this record will have a different sound although she's committed to keeping it pop, "lest her 'fans have a meltdown,'' she was quoted saying in the story. She also added that she doesn't want to "alienate" her fans but her new sound will see her move away from disco and embrace the sounds of "1970s-era psychedelia."
Since launching her career in 2013, the English-Albanian singer has released two studio albums: Dua Lipa in 2017 and Future Nostalgia in 2020.