Dua Lipa Plays New Song 'Houdini' For Lucky Fans On The Streets Of London

Dua's highly-anticipated new song is set to release on Thursday, November 9th, and she took to Instagram to share some photos of the recording session. The photo series confirmed a long-standing rumor that Tame Impala's Kevin Parker is a producer on her forthcoming album. Danny L Harle has also been confirmed as a producer on "Houdini."

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the start of Dua's new musical era since she confirmed in an interview that her third studio album will be released sometime in 2024. Lipa also shared that this record will have a different sound although she's committed to keeping it pop, "lest her 'fans have a meltdown,'' she was quoted saying in the story. She also added that she doesn't want to "alienate" her fans but her new sound will see her move away from disco and embrace the sounds of "1970s-era psychedelia."

Since launching her career in 2013, the English-Albanian singer has released two studio albums: Dua Lipa in 2017 and Future Nostalgia in 2020.