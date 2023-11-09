Kim Kardashian Reveals Secret Tattoo On 'The Kardashians'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 9, 2023
Kim Kardashian has revealed that she secretly got a tattoo years ago. On the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the businesswoman showed off her lip tattoo and shared that she got it after making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October 2021.
During the episode, Kim is talking to her stylist Chris Appleton while getting her hair done. "You guys, something you don’t know about me," she said before pulling down her bottom lip to show off the never-before-seen tattoo. "It’s an infinity sign."
“The night of SNL, when I hosted SNL," Kardashian responded when asked when she got the tattoo, "me and all my friends got matching tattoos, and everyone got them on their hands, and I was like, ‘There is not a shot that I will get a tattoo.'"
Kim Kardashian on getting her first-ever tattoo inside her lip:— Pop Base (@PopBase) November 9, 2023
“I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley!” pic.twitter.com/vXZWhlb8xB
The episode also showed footage of Kim getting tattooed. "Holy s—t," she said as the tattoo artist got to work. "Wow. Oh, this is nothing," she joked as the camera showed her clenched fists. Returning to the present day in the episode, Kim went on to reference her memorable interview on the Wendy Williams Show. "I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley," she smiled. Back in 2009, host Wendy Williams asked if she had any tattoos and Kim responded, "No, honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?"
The Kardashian also shared that "no one knows" about the tattoo and even she forgets about it. "No one sees it. I forget. But every once in a while I’ll be flossing my teeth and I’ll see black and I’ll go, ‘*Gasp* What’s this black in my mouth?’" she said.