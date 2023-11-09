Kim Kardashian has revealed that she secretly got a tattoo years ago. On the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the businesswoman showed off her lip tattoo and shared that she got it after making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

During the episode, Kim is talking to her stylist Chris Appleton while getting her hair done. "You guys, something you don’t know about me," she said before pulling down her bottom lip to show off the never-before-seen tattoo. "It’s an infinity sign."

“The night of SNL, when I hosted SNL," Kardashian responded when asked when she got the tattoo, "me and all my friends got matching tattoos, and everyone got them on their hands, and I was like, ‘There is not a shot that I will get a tattoo.'"