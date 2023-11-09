Nicki Minaj Shows Love To Adele's Music: 'I Want More'

Nicki Minaj is showing some love for Adele's music in a new interview. On Thursday, November 9th, the rapper graced the cover of Vogue and opened up about her new music in the cover story. While talking about her new song "Last Time I Saw You," Minaj ended up talking about Adele's music.

"It’s a song about guilt,” Minaj told Vogue. “And I don’t think people make a lot of music about the experience of guilt. But if you talk to any human being on earth about it, they would know exactly what you mean. That ‘I wish I had’ feeling. Once I wrote the hook, I started to think of people that I love and see every day and still take for granted. You know what I’m saying? So I hope the song does a good thing. It’s like, remember how you wish you could have? Well, you can’t. You can’t go back in time. So try to make sure you have different experiences with people that you love. All the grudges, even just being busy and caught up, like when you’re chasing and working and being an adult.”

She continued, “I’m not saying I want this to be a sad song. Actually, I want people to feel happy when they hear it. Happy­-sad. Then again, look at Adele. That woman has made me cry a million times, yet I want more.”

Pink Friday 2 drops on December 8th!