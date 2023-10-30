Adele Stops Show For Emotional Reunion With Her OB-GYN

Adele had an unexpected special guest in the crowd at her Las Vegas residency Weekend with Adele. During the show on Saturday night (October 28th), the singer was singing her hit "When We Were Young" while dressed as Morticia Addams for Halloween weekend when she spotted a familiar face.

“Shut up!” she said before stopping the song and running over to give a man a hug. She then explained, "Oh my God! Colin! This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby. I haven’t seen you for years." While the band kept playing, Adele continued to talk with the doctor before returning to the performance.

"Will you sing it for me? That man delivered my baby!" she asked the crowd. The OB-GYN delivered her son, Angelo, in 2012 whom she had with her now ex-husband, Simon Konecki. Check out fan footage of the sweet moment below.