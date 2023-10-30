Adele Stops Show For Emotional Reunion With Her OB-GYN
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 30, 2023
Adele had an unexpected special guest in the crowd at her Las Vegas residency Weekend with Adele. During the show on Saturday night (October 28th), the singer was singing her hit "When We Were Young" while dressed as Morticia Addams for Halloween weekend when she spotted a familiar face.
“Shut up!” she said before stopping the song and running over to give a man a hug. She then explained, "Oh my God! Colin! This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby. I haven’t seen you for years." While the band kept playing, Adele continued to talk with the doctor before returning to the performance.
"Will you sing it for me? That man delivered my baby!" she asked the crowd. The OB-GYN delivered her son, Angelo, in 2012 whom she had with her now ex-husband, Simon Konecki. Check out fan footage of the sweet moment below.
Adele got really emotional after she sees the doctor who delivered her baby in the crowd while singing “When We Were Young”. 🥹— Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) October 29, 2023
— #WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/5NLDkoahEx
Adele has had many emotional moments while walking through the crowds at her residency, which will come to an end in 2024. Since beginning on November 18th, 2022, the English singer has often made headlines for her banter with the audience. Just this past weekend, Adele revealed to her fans that she quit drinking alcohol three months ago. After spotting a fan drinking a whiskey sour, Adele admitted that she was "very, very jealous."
At another show, she convinced fans that she secretly married her boyfriend Rich Paul after calling him her "husband" when a fan asked the singer for her hand in marriage. However, they have yet to officially confirm if the speculation is true.