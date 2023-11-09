Shawn Mendes Spotted In His Underwear On The Beach With Rumored Girlfriend

Shawn Mendes was spotted stripping down to his underwear while enjoying a day at the beach with his rumored new girlfriend. According to TMZ, who also shared photos of the potential couple, Mendes was hanging out with TV personality Charlie Travers at Point Dume and El Matador Beach on Wednesday, November 8th.

They were also spotted earlier in the week hanging out at a restaurant in West Hollywood. Travers had her arm around Mendes in one photo and witnesses told TMZ that the two were "pretty touch-feely" that night.

The news of Shawn's potential new romantic interest comes after his second breakup with fellow pop singer Camila Cabello. Fans were shocked and excited to see Mendes and Cabello back together after they shared a PDA-filled reunion at Coachella in April. Shawn and Camila had been spotted out in public together several times since then. The most recent being in New York City where the pair were photographed holding hands and smiling. In June, a source told Us Weekly, "They’ve practically moved in with each other."

But soon after, The Sun reported that the couple called it quits on their relationship, and this time it's for good. "Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives," a source told the oulet. "But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now. They realized it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all." They added, "In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on."