Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Hold Hands Amid Reunion Rumors

Shawmila is still going strong! Fans have been speculating that former couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have rekindled their romance and it looks like they're right. On Tuesday, May 23rd, the singers were photographed holding hands and smiling while walking down a New York City street. You can find the photos on Page Six.

The sighting comes just about a month after their PDA-filled reunion at Coachella in April, where they were seen kissing, hugging, and dancing amid the packed crowd. Shortly after that, Cabello and Mendes were seen holding hands on a stroll in Santa Monica. However, a source previously claimed that their reunion was a one-off. "Shawn and Camila remain friends with a lot of love and history between them, but they aren't dating again," the source told Page Six. "They've stayed in touch since their breakup and decided to meet up at Coachella since they were both going." They also claimed the kiss was "a one-off" that happened because "one thing led to another as the night progressed."

The two called it quits on their relationship in November 2021 after mover than two years of dating. At the time they shared a joint statement that read: "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

Also shortly after the Coachella reunion, Camila shared a snippet of a new song that seemed to directly reference Shawn. "Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don't, it's whatever / If you do, honey, it'll be all I think about," she sings in the unreleased track.

