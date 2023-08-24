Billie Eilish Tells Dua Lipa The Album She Thinks 'Changed Music For Girls'

Dua Lipa had a very special guest on the latest episode of her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service. During the episode, Grammy winner Billie Eilish stopped by to talk with Dua about her experience growing up, learning to find her voice, and more. The conversation eventually shifted to Dua asking Billie to list "five formative albums you listened to growing up and what did they mean to you then and now?"

Without hesitating, Billie answered, "Born to Die by my girl Lana [Del Rey]." She continued, "I feel that that album changed music, and especially changed music for girls and the potential of what is possible." The 2012 project marked Lana's debut album and featured breakout singles like "Video Games" and "Born to Die."