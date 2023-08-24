Billie Eilish Tells Dua Lipa The Album She Thinks 'Changed Music For Girls'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 24, 2023
Dua Lipa had a very special guest on the latest episode of her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service. During the episode, Grammy winner Billie Eilish stopped by to talk with Dua about her experience growing up, learning to find her voice, and more. The conversation eventually shifted to Dua asking Billie to list "five formative albums you listened to growing up and what did they mean to you then and now?"
Without hesitating, Billie answered, "Born to Die by my girl Lana [Del Rey]." She continued, "I feel that that album changed music, and especially changed music for girls and the potential of what is possible." The 2012 project marked Lana's debut album and featured breakout singles like "Video Games" and "Born to Die."
@service95
Listen to @BILLIE EILISH share her five most formative music albums. If you want to hear more, discover the full episode out now on all major podcast platforms, or ad-free on BBC Sounds! #service95 #dualipa #atyourservice #billieeilish #podcast #fyp♬ original sound - Service95
Eilish continued to list her five albums. "I would say Because the Internet by Childish Gambino was another one that really, really changed how I viewed music and albums specifically. Justin Bieber's Believe, baby! That's my sh–t!," she laughed. "Also Journals by Justin Bieber. Those are some great albums, front to back. Very, very good."
The last album Eilish listed happened to be by her ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford's band. "I gotta be honest. Wiped Out! by The Neighbourhood. In March, reps for Eilish confirmed that the two had parted ways romantically after less than a year together.
"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," they told Page Six at the time. Eilish and Rutherford were first romantically linked in October 2021 after they were spotted holding hands at a haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles. The hitmaker publicly confirmed the relationship soon after by going Instagram official. She also opened up about their relationship during her annual Same Interview with Vanity Fair a couple of months later.