Adele Reportedly Set To Launch Her Own Cosmetics Brand

Like many successful singers, Adele is getting ready to launch her own brand of cosmetics. According to a report from the Mirror, the Grammy winner has set up a new company and applied for a trademark as "The Shelbourne Collective." As of Tuesday, November 14th, there's no further information on what kind of products Adele will be selling or when she'll officially unveil her plans to get into the beauty industry.

The singer recently finished a leg of her popular Las Vegas residency Weekends with Adele. She also announced that the show will see its final string of shows in 2024. Since beginning on November 18th, 2022, the English singer has often made headlines for her banter with the audience. Just this past weekend, Adele revealed to her fans that she quit drinking alcohol four months ago. After spotting a fan drinking a whiskey sour, Adele admitted that she was "very, very jealous." However, during one of last weekend's shows, she revealed that she's ready to start drinking again during her break from performing. "I stopped drinking, but obviously now I’m ready to start again because it is my break," she told the crowd. "I can’t drink red wine ever when I’m singing because I don’t know about you, but red wine f**** me up. I cannot handle it."

At another show, she convinced fans that she secretly married her boyfriend Rich Paul after calling him her "husband" when a fan asked the singer for her hand in marriage. However, they have yet to officially confirm if the speculation is true.