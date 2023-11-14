Courteney Cox Breaks Silence On Matthew Perry's Death With Sweet Tribute
By Rebekah Gonzalez
Friends star Courteney Cox has shared an emotional tribute to her late costar Matthew Perry. On Tuesday, November 14th, the actress took to Instagram to post one of their shared scenes on the beloved '90s sitcom and pen a heartfelt note about Perry's recent passing.
"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," Cox wrote in the caption. "When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites." She went on, "To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind. 🤍🕊️"
Cox's tribute to Perry came just hours after fellow Friends star Matt LeBlanc shared his own emotional tribute. "It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye," he wrote. "The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and call you my friend. I will always smiles when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never."
On Saturday, October 28th, Perry was found unresponsive in his home jacuzzi at the age of 54. Days after his unexpected passing the entire cast of Friends including Cox, LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer shared a joint statement. "In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement read. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."