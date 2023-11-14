Courteney Cox Breaks Silence On Matthew Perry's Death With Sweet Tribute

Friends star Courteney Cox has shared an emotional tribute to her late costar Matthew Perry. On Tuesday, November 14th, the actress took to Instagram to post one of their shared scenes on the beloved '90s sitcom and pen a heartfelt note about Perry's recent passing.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," Cox wrote in the caption. "When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites." She went on, "To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind. 🤍🕊️"