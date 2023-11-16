"You gotta have experience, gotta have that positive vibe, gotta be able to prepare the cuisine, serve the cuisine," he said about the position. "I’ve had a seizure on a plane before. You gotta be able to handle the CPR. Of course, let’s travel the world. Let’s be about our business. Let’s be professional, be able to handle that cabin with guests. You know, things like that."



The job posting comes shortly after he delivered his joint album with Meek Mill Too Good To Be True. The album is led by their single "SHAQ & KOBE" and features collaborations with French Montana, Teyana Taylor, DJ Khaled, Fabolous, Wale, The-Dream, Future, Shaquille O'Neal, Dame D.O.L.L.A Dolla and more. The duo also announced a $50,000 giveaway right before the album dropped. They plan to select the winner this week.



If you're interested in applying for the job, submit all résumé and credentials via email to tawanda@maybachmusicempire.com. Good luck!