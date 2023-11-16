Rick Ross Says He'll Pay Up To $115K Annually For Personal Flight Attendant
By Tony M. Centeno
November 16, 2023
Rick Ross is looking to hire his first-ever personal flight attendant for his private plane.
Earlier this week, Rozay took to his Instagram Stories and announced that he's on the hunt for a personal flight attendant who can handle everything from preparing guests for takeoff to preparing meals. The Miami resident will pay between $85,000 to $115,000 annually for any experienced attendants who can be professional and have a "positive vibe."
"Right behind me is Maybach Air, G550, and for the very first time the boss Ricky Rozay is looking for his own personal flight attendant," Ross said in his video. "My own personal cabin attendant, paying anywhere from $85,000 to $115,000 annually."
November 14, 2023
"You gotta have experience, gotta have that positive vibe, gotta be able to prepare the cuisine, serve the cuisine," he said about the position. "I’ve had a seizure on a plane before. You gotta be able to handle the CPR. Of course, let’s travel the world. Let’s be about our business. Let’s be professional, be able to handle that cabin with guests. You know, things like that."
The job posting comes shortly after he delivered his joint album with Meek Mill Too Good To Be True. The album is led by their single "SHAQ & KOBE" and features collaborations with French Montana, Teyana Taylor, DJ Khaled, Fabolous, Wale, The-Dream, Future, Shaquille O'Neal, Dame D.O.L.L.A Dolla and more. The duo also announced a $50,000 giveaway right before the album dropped. They plan to select the winner this week.
If you're interested in applying for the job, submit all résumé and credentials via email to tawanda@maybachmusicempire.com. Good luck!