Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Picks Christmas Gifts For True & Tatum

Khloe Kardashian is getting ready for the holidays! During a recent interview, The Kardashians star shared some sweet details about how she and her two children True (5) and Tatum (15 months) are preparing for their Christmas celebrations.

"We love decorating the tree," she told E! News. "It's when you know Christmas is really near, and I love having my home fully decorated for the holidays."

As for finding gifts for her kids, she takes her time to find something meaningful. "I actually shop almost all year long, always looking for the best gifts," Khloe shared. "I love to carefully pick out gifts for everyone on my list. I try to ensure they are all personalized, and thoughtful."

Khloe will surely be gifting her niece Dream something thoughtful as well. Earlier this month, Khloe shared Instagram Stories giving fans an inside look at Dream's birthday party. In one video, which disappeared after 24 hours, Dream is seen greeting her party guests under a large balloon arch that featured a life-size cardboard cutout of her as a cartoon version of her. Dream also had her own glam team for her special day, getting her makeup done by artist Ash Holm and her hair done by hairstylist Irinel de León. Khloe also shared a sweet selfie with the birthday girl on her Instagram feed.

Khloe's brother, Rob Kardashian, and Blac Chyna welcomed Dream in 2016. Earlier this year, Khloe took to Instagram to defend Dream's mother from commenters online.