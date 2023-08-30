Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos Of True's First Day Of Kindergarten

Khloe Kardashian is getting a little emotional about her daughter True's first day of kindergarten. In the new photos shared on Instagram, True looks adorable while posing in front of a balloon arch that also includes pencils and a piece of lined paper that reads: "First Day of Kindergarten." For the last few photos, The Kardashians star joined her daughter for a few photos and while it looked like she kept it together for the photos, Khloe went on to reveal that she was feeling emotional after realizing that her little girl is growing up fast. "For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok!" Khloe wrote in the caption. "Next it will be prom 😫😩"