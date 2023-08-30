Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos Of True's First Day Of Kindergarten
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 30, 2023
Khloe Kardashian is getting a little emotional about her daughter True's first day of kindergarten. In the new photos shared on Instagram, True looks adorable while posing in front of a balloon arch that also includes pencils and a piece of lined paper that reads: "First Day of Kindergarten." For the last few photos, The Kardashians star joined her daughter for a few photos and while it looked like she kept it together for the photos, Khloe went on to reveal that she was feeling emotional after realizing that her little girl is growing up fast. "For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok!" Khloe wrote in the caption. "Next it will be prom 😫😩"
Before school started, Khloe and True went on a vacation in Italy and shared some adorable photos of them twinning in Dolce & Gabanna dresses. "L'amor che move il sol e l'altre stelle," she wrote in the caption along with the English translation, "The love that moves the sun and the other stars."The photos got some love from Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian. "This is the cutest picture I’ve ever seen ❤️," she said of the first photo which shows Khloe bending down to give her daughter a kiss.
Khloe co-parents True with her ex Tristan Thompson as well as to their newborn, Tatum, whom they welcomed via surrogate last summer. During a recent episode of season 3 of Hulu's The Kardashian, Khloe discussed her relationship with Thompson with her mother Kris Jenner. "Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side," she said per People. "What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him."