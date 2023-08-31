Khloe Kardashian's 1-Year-Old Son Officially Has A New Name

By Sarah Tate

August 31, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian's 1-year-old son officially has a new name, but not in the way you might think.

According to People, the Good American co-founder made her son's name official, filing documents to legally change the name of her youngest child, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson in addition to 5-year-old daughter True, to Tatum Thompson. Though she previously revealed her baby boy's moniker during an episode of The Kardashians, it wasn't until Thursday (August 31) that a Los Angeles judge granted the name change and made it official.

So what was his name before the change? According to the outlet, the 13-month-old was previously listed as "Baby Kardashian" on his birth certificate while the former couple waited to come up with the perfect name for their son.

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed Tatum via surrogate in July 2022 and recently celebrated his first birthday, with The Kardashians star sharing rare pics of her little one alongside a heartfelt letter to her "sweet son" where she said she is "so proud to be your mommy."

As for her firstborn, Kardashian got a little emotional after watching True head to her very first day of kindergarten, sharing some adorable pics of her little girl and telling fans, "for anyone wondering, no I'm not ok!"

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.