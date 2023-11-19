Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Could Reunite Next Season: Report

The New York Jets are reportedly expected to make another attempt at acquiring Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams in an effort to reunite him with Aaron Rodgers, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday (November 19).

"Sources around the NFL expect that the New York Jets will make another run at pursuing a trade for Davante Adams again this offseason, trying once and for all to pair him with Aaron Rodgers," Schefter wrote.

Rodgers and Adams spent eight seasons together with the Green Bay Packers before the wide receiver's sign-and-trade request was granted during the 2022 offseason. The Jets reportedly tried to trade for Adams, 30, prior to last month's trade deadline, but their offer was rejected by the Raiders.

Sources told Schefter that an offseason deal will depend on how Las Vegas' season concludes, with the team now on a two-game winning streak under interim coach Antonio Pierce, having started the season at 3-5 prior to the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels. Adams was reported to be frustrated with his role in the Raiders' offense amid the team's struggles but, like many teammates, has appeared to be happier since Pierce took over as interim coach.

The former All-Pro receiver grew up a Raiders fan and had reunited with his former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr -- who was released last offseason -- when he was initially acquired by the team in 2022. Adams has 57 receptions for 659 yards and three touchdowns in 2023.

Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury during the first drive of his first game as a member of the Jets in Week 1, but reportedly told NBC Sports' Melissa Stark that he was aiming for a return in December.