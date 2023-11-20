Watch Doja Cat Tear Up On Stage During Emotional Scarlet Tour Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 20, 2023
Doja Cat got emotional at a recent performance of her Scarlet Tour. During her stop in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 19th, the rapper/singer was seen getting visibly emotional as the crowd cheered her on. After pulling herself together and starting to laugh, the crowd started to chant her stage name, "Doja! Doja! Doja!"
A fan-captured video reshared by Pop Base on Twitter showed the emotional moment and fans took to the comments to react. "after all the hate she's been getting she deserves this support," one fan wrote. "Doja cat is such an inspiration for us," another fan commented.
Doja Cat gets emotional as the crowd cheers at her Scarlet Tour in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/CjadJYeraK— Pop Base (@PopBase) November 20, 2023
Earlier this month, Doja experienced some technical difficulties during her Los Angeles concert. The artist was in the middle of a high-energy performance of her Grammy-winning hit "Kiss Me More" when her microphone stopped working. She shook the mic up and down to show the audience that it was malfunctioning before abandoning it and just singing along with the crowd and dancing.
Doja current arena tour is in support of her new album Scarlet which features the hit song "Paint the Town Red." Last week, the Recording Academy announced their nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards and Doja received recognition in several categories. "Paint the Town Red" was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and "Attention" is up for two awards including Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Fans can find out if Doja will take home any 3 of these awards when the 66th Annual Grammy Awards air on Sunday, February 4th, 2024.