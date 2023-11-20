Watch Doja Cat Tear Up On Stage During Emotional Scarlet Tour Video

Doja Cat got emotional at a recent performance of her Scarlet Tour. During her stop in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 19th, the rapper/singer was seen getting visibly emotional as the crowd cheered her on. After pulling herself together and starting to laugh, the crowd started to chant her stage name, "Doja! Doja! Doja!"

A fan-captured video reshared by Pop Base on Twitter showed the emotional moment and fans took to the comments to react. "after all the hate she's been getting she deserves this support," one fan wrote. "Doja cat is such an inspiration for us," another fan commented.