Logan Lerman Engaged To Girlfriend Ana Corrigan After 3 Years Together

By Rebekah Gonzalez

November 22, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Logan Lerman is engaged! On Tuesday night (November 21st), it was revealed that the Perks of Being A Wallflower star got engaged to his girlfriend of three years, artist Ana Corrigan. She took to Instagram to share the exciting news writing, "That's Mrs Logie to you," next to sweet photos of the couple in a photo booth. She also showed off her impressive engagement ring in a sweet video of the two of them holding hands.

Lerman responded in the comments to tell his fiancée, "Love you sweetie." Several of their famous friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. "So sweet," Gracie Abrams wrote with a crying face emoji and black hearts. "Congrats you guys!" Maggie Rogers wrote. Their good friend actress Joey King, who recently tied the knot, also commented, "My favorites."

Logan and Ana have been dating for over three years even quarantined together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 per E! News. "She truly makes every day better and brighter," Lerman wrote in a birthday tribute for Ana back in 2021. "I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world knowing I have this one in my life. This bday we learned how to ski. Here's to many more adventures together. Love you, Anita."

We look forward to seeing photos from their impending nuptials! To see what celebrities said "I Do" this year, check out: 2023 Celebrity Marriages: All The Stars Who Tied The Knot This Year.

