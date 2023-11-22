Logan Lerman Engaged To Girlfriend Ana Corrigan After 3 Years Together

Logan Lerman is engaged! On Tuesday night (November 21st), it was revealed that the Perks of Being A Wallflower star got engaged to his girlfriend of three years, artist Ana Corrigan. She took to Instagram to share the exciting news writing, "That's Mrs Logie to you," next to sweet photos of the couple in a photo booth. She also showed off her impressive engagement ring in a sweet video of the two of them holding hands.

Lerman responded in the comments to tell his fiancée, "Love you sweetie." Several of their famous friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. "So sweet," Gracie Abrams wrote with a crying face emoji and black hearts. "Congrats you guys!" Maggie Rogers wrote. Their good friend actress Joey King, who recently tied the knot, also commented, "My favorites."