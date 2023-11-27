Harry Styles Reportedly 'In Talks' To Perform At 'Revolutionary' Venue

Harry Styles may be taking his show to a new revolutionary venue. This week, it was reported that the Grammy winner is currently in talks to perform at the new Las Vegas venue, The Sphere. According to Metro UK, Styles had a "four-hour meeting with the bosses as the MSG Sphere" after he attended one of U2's shows at the venue with his girlfriend Taylor Russell earlier this month.

"This would truly cement the Sphere as a major venue," a source told The Sun per the Metro UK. "Die-hard fans of Harry and One Direction will be desperate to get their mitts on a ticket. It would undoubtedly sell out in minutes." The report also added that the "immersive" performance would also be streamed all over the world so fans who can't make it to Las Vegas won't have to miss out.

Styles made headlines while checking out the Sphere on November 10th. Fans noticed the singer had shaved off his hair in fan-captured photos of Styles enjoying U2's show with his girlfriend. Styles later shared a professional photo of his new look on the Instagram account for his beauty brand Pleasing to announce the release of new fragrances.

Apparently, some fans weren't happy about the new look and their comments prompted Harry's mom to speak out on social media. "When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are … there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut," Anne Twist wrote on Instagram. "Sorry but I don’t get it."