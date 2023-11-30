Did Jack Antonoff Just Reveal Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn's Breakup Timeline?

When the song was first released on an exclusive CD edition sold during her MetLife Stadium stop on the Eras Tour, fans immediately assumed Swift was talking about the end of her relationship with Alwyn. The former couple called it quits in April of this year, which means Swift wrote "You're Losing Me" a whole year before they separated.

"Insane how she still tried to make it with him for a whole year after writing this devastating song," one fan wrote on Twitter. Another added, "So she felt this way for years."

Earlier this month, Jack also got Swifties talking with the release of the tracklist for his upcoming Bleachers album. On Wednesday, November 15th, Antonoff took to Twitter to share the tracklist of the upcoming album, which is set to drop on March 8th, 2024. The tenth song on the tracklist caught Swifties' eyes: "Hey Joe."

Now fans are wondering if the song is about Alwyn, who Antonoff was recently honored next to at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Awards. Fans were quick to notice the title of the track. "hey WHO????" one of the top replies read. "What is this??" another Swift fan account replied, with another joking, "Jack you are going to get fired!"