Taylor Swift Shares Subtle Sign She's 'OK' After Joe Alwyn Split

Taylor Swift subtly let fans know that she's doing just fine following her split from her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. During her Saturday night (April 15th) Eras Tour show in Florida, Swift responded to a fan holding up a sign. The sign asked, "You OK?" and Swift spotted the sign and gave the fan a thumbs up before continuing her performance of the song "Delicate."

Swifties took to the comments section to discuss the subtle but sweet exchange. "This is so cute bc be honest we're all a little worried," one fan commented. "Our girl has a lot going on at the moment." Other fans weren't impressed, "no one realized how sarcastic that thumbs up was. Like she was not impressed lol."