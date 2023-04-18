Taylor Swift Shares Subtle Sign She's 'OK' After Joe Alwyn Split
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 18, 2023
Taylor Swift subtly let fans know that she's doing just fine following her split from her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. During her Saturday night (April 15th) Eras Tour show in Florida, Swift responded to a fan holding up a sign. The sign asked, "You OK?" and Swift spotted the sign and gave the fan a thumbs up before continuing her performance of the song "Delicate."
Swifties took to the comments section to discuss the subtle but sweet exchange. "This is so cute bc be honest we're all a little worried," one fan commented. "Our girl has a lot going on at the moment." Other fans weren't impressed, "no one realized how sarcastic that thumbs up was. Like she was not impressed lol."
Earlier this month, amid a brief break from the Eras Tour, it was reported that Swift had parted ways with Joe, her boyfriend of 6 years. According to ET's news breaking story on April 8th, the breakup "was not dramatic... The relationship had just run its course. It's why (Alwyn) hasn't been spotted at any shows."
Fans also think an unexpected change in a recent show on Swift's The Eras Tour may have hinted at the breakup a week prior. During her shows in Arlington, Texas at the end of March, Swift surprised fans with a change in her three-hour-long setlist and gave the song "The 1" its live debut. So, how does that hint at the breakup? Well, according to fans, "The 1" is a breakup song and it just so happened to replace the love song "Invisible String" which is believed to be about Alwyn.