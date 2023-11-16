Is Jack Antonoff's New Song About Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn?
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 16, 2023
Jack Antonoff is getting ready to release new music with Bleachers and fans are wondering if one of the new songs is about Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn. On Wednesday, November 15th, Antonoff took to Twitter to share the tracklist of the upcoming album, which is set to drop on March 8th, 2024. The tenth song on the tracklist caught Swifties' eyes: "Hey Joe."
Now fans are wondering if the song is about Alwyn, who Antonoff was recently honored next to at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Awards. Fans were quick to notice the title of the track. "hey WHO????" one of the top replies read. "What is this??" another Swift fan account replied, with another joking, "Jack you are going to get fired!"
1. i am right on time— jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) November 15, 2023
2. modern girl
3. jesus is dead
4. me before you
5. alma mater
6. tiny moves
7. isimo
8. woke up today
9. self respect
10. hey joe
11. call me after midnight
12. we're gonna know each other forever
13. ordinary heaven
14. the waiter
Earlier this year, amid a brief break from the first leg of the Eras Tour, it was reported that Swift had parted ways with Joe, her boyfriend of 6 years. According to ET's news breaking story on April 8th, the breakup "was not dramatic... The relationship had just run its course. It's why (Alwyn) hasn't been spotted at any shows." Fans also think an unexpected change in one of her performances before the news came out may have hinted at the breakup a week prior. During her shows in Arlington, Texas at the end of March, Swift surprised fans with a change in her three-hour-long setlist and gave the song "The 1" its live debut. So, how does that hint at the breakup? Well, according to fans, "The 1" is a breakup song and it just so happened to replace the love song "Invisible String" which is believed to be about Alwyn.
Swift is famously now dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.