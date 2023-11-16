Is Jack Antonoff's New Song About Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn?

Jack Antonoff is getting ready to release new music with Bleachers and fans are wondering if one of the new songs is about Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn. On Wednesday, November 15th, Antonoff took to Twitter to share the tracklist of the upcoming album, which is set to drop on March 8th, 2024. The tenth song on the tracklist caught Swifties' eyes: "Hey Joe."

Now fans are wondering if the song is about Alwyn, who Antonoff was recently honored next to at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Awards. Fans were quick to notice the title of the track. "hey WHO????" one of the top replies read. "What is this??" another Swift fan account replied, with another joking, "Jack you are going to get fired!"