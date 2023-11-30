JAY-Z's Upcoming 'Book Of HOV' Auction Fuels Fan Theories About New Album

“Every day for the past four months, thousands of new patrons have visited Central Library to see The Book of HOV and be inspired by Jay-Z’s extraordinary journey from Brooklyn to the world stage," Brooklyn Public Library President and CEO Linda Johnson told PEOPLE about the exhibit's impact. “We are grateful for the continued support and generosity of Roc Nation and Jay-Z fans across the world."



The last album JAY-Z released was 4:44 in 2017. Since then, he's hopped on select collaborations including DJ Khaled's "GOD DID" which was nominated for several Grammy awards. He's reportedly set to release new music on the soundtrack for the upcoming film The Book Of Clarence that arrives in January 2024. Hov actually made an Instagram account to promote the film, which is another indication that more updates are on the way.



The single-lot auction is officially open on Christies.com and will last until Dec. 5, which coincides with the final days of the exhibit.

