New Details About Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Son Rocky Revealed

By Sarah Tate

November 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently welcomed their first child together, a son named Rocky, and now we are finding out new details about their little bundle of joy.

E! News obtained the birth certificate for the couple's newest addition to their family, which confirmed that their son was named Rocky Thirteen Barker. The blink-182 drummer first hinted in July that he enjoyed the unique moniker, though his 17-year-old daughter Alabama teasing that it was a "bad" name. However, given that the rocker recently doubled down on the name and they followed through with it, everyone seems to be on board.

The birth certificate also revealed when little Rocky was born. Barker previously revealed that their son was due around Halloween, one of the couple's favorite holidays, but it turns out that Rocky just missed having October 31 as his birthday. He was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at exactly midnight on November 1.

While the couple have kept pretty quiet on their newest addition, Barker did share a video of what many fans believe was from the delivery room. In the TikTok, Barker drummed along to his son's heartbeat.

Rocky joins the couple's blended family that includes Kardashian's children Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, and Barker's kids Alabama, Landon, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Travis Barker
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.