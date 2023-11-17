New Details About Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Son Rocky Revealed

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently welcomed their first child together, a son named Rocky, and now we are finding out new details about their little bundle of joy.

E! News obtained the birth certificate for the couple's newest addition to their family, which confirmed that their son was named Rocky Thirteen Barker. The blink-182 drummer first hinted in July that he enjoyed the unique moniker, though his 17-year-old daughter Alabama teasing that it was a "bad" name. However, given that the rocker recently doubled down on the name and they followed through with it, everyone seems to be on board.

The birth certificate also revealed when little Rocky was born. Barker previously revealed that their son was due around Halloween, one of the couple's favorite holidays, but it turns out that Rocky just missed having October 31 as his birthday. He was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at exactly midnight on November 1.

While the couple have kept pretty quiet on their newest addition, Barker did share a video of what many fans believe was from the delivery room. In the TikTok, Barker drummed along to his son's heartbeat.

Rocky joins the couple's blended family that includes Kardashian's children Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, and Barker's kids Alabama, Landon, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.