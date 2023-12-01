Jeezy Reportedly Accuses Jeannie Mai Of 'Gatekeeping' Their Daughter

“The lack of consistency, continuity, and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the Child, and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody," Jeezy's attorney says in the motion.



Jenkins and Mai split back in September but they still live together to ensure the ultimate care of their daughter. Mai is heartbroken over the divorce and still wants to work things out. Unfortunately, Jenkins said that the marriage was "irretrievably broken." The Atlanta native doesn't believe Mai is "acting maliciously" in any way, however, he would prefer for a judge to set a hearing to determine an appropriate schedule for joint custody.



A hearing for custody has not been set yet. While they've alluded to their relationship's demise, neither Jeezy nor Mai have provided specific details about their breakup.