Sexyy Red Drops 'Hood Hottest Princess' Deluxe LP With Summer Walker & More
By Tony M. Centeno
December 1, 2023
Sexyy Red is back with a brand new batch of songs for the deluxe version of her popular project.
On Friday, December 1, the St. Louis rapper delivered Hood Hottest Princess Deluxe via Open Shift/gamma. The project contains 11 fresh bangers including her previously released singles "Shake Yo Dreads," "Free My N***a" and "Hood Rats" with Sukihana. She also teams up with Chief Keef for "Ghetto Princess," 42 Dugg & G Herbo for "Perfect Match" and Summer Walker for their Trap N B joint "I Might." Sexyy Red also recruits beatmakers Tay Keith, Mike WiLL Made-It, ATL Jacob and more for the album.
The deluxe version of the album is culmination of Sexyy Red's incredible run in 2023. Of course, it features her smash hits "Pound Town 2" with Nicki Minaj, "SkeeYee" and "Hellcats SRTs" with Lil Durk. She performed those songs and more during her time on Drake and 21 Savage's "It's All A Blur Tour" as well as her own solo headlining tour, which just ended in San Francisco this week.
In the months leading up to the deluxe album's release, Sexyy Red also knocked out a few major collaborations with Moneybagg Yo "Big Dawg" and Drizzy's "Rich Baby Daddy" with SZA, who also helped confirm Big Sexyy's second pregnancy. She also contributed to the "Rap Sh!t" Season 2 soundtrack with her song "No Panties."
Listen to Sexyy Red's new deluxe album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE