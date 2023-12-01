Sexyy Red Drops 'Hood Hottest Princess' Deluxe LP With Summer Walker & More

The deluxe version of the album is culmination of Sexyy Red's incredible run in 2023. Of course, it features her smash hits "Pound Town 2" with Nicki Minaj, "SkeeYee" and "Hellcats SRTs" with Lil Durk. She performed those songs and more during her time on Drake and 21 Savage's "It's All A Blur Tour" as well as her own solo headlining tour, which just ended in San Francisco this week.



In the months leading up to the deluxe album's release, Sexyy Red also knocked out a few major collaborations with Moneybagg Yo "Big Dawg" and Drizzy's "Rich Baby Daddy" with SZA, who also helped confirm Big Sexyy's second pregnancy. She also contributed to the "Rap Sh!t" Season 2 soundtrack with her song "No Panties."



Listen to Sexyy Red's new deluxe album below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE