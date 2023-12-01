Sexyy Red Drops 'Hood Hottest Princess' Deluxe LP With Summer Walker & More

By Tony M. Centeno

December 1, 2023

Sexyy Red
Photo: Getty Images

Sexyy Red is back with a brand new batch of songs for the deluxe version of her popular project.

On Friday, December 1, the St. Louis rapper delivered Hood Hottest Princess Deluxe via Open Shift/gamma. The project contains 11 fresh bangers including her previously released singles "Shake Yo Dreads," "Free My N***a" and "Hood Rats" with Sukihana. She also teams up with Chief Keef for "Ghetto Princess," 42 Dugg & G Herbo for "Perfect Match" and Summer Walker for their Trap N B joint "I Might." Sexyy Red also recruits beatmakers Tay Keith, Mike WiLL Made-It, ATL Jacob and more for the album.

The deluxe version of the album is culmination of Sexyy Red's incredible run in 2023. Of course, it features her smash hits "Pound Town 2" with Nicki Minaj, "SkeeYee" and "Hellcats SRTs" with Lil Durk. She performed those songs and more during her time on Drake and 21 Savage's "It's All A Blur Tour" as well as her own solo headlining tour, which just ended in San Francisco this week.

In the months leading up to the deluxe album's release, Sexyy Red also knocked out a few major collaborations with Moneybagg Yo "Big Dawg" and Drizzy's "Rich Baby Daddy" with SZA, who also helped confirm Big Sexyy's second pregnancy. She also contributed to the "Rap Sh!t" Season 2 soundtrack with her song "No Panties."

Listen to Sexyy Red's new deluxe album below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.