Billie Eilish Responds To Being Outed During Red Carpet Interview

Billie Eilish has some thoughts about a recent red-carpet interview. Over the weekend, the singer attended the Variety Hitmakers event on December 2nd and was asked about her recent cover story in which she opened up about being attracted to women.

"Did you mean to come out in the story?" the interviewer asked. "Girl, no I didn't. But I kinda thought... Wasn't it obvious?" Billie responded. "I didn't realize people didn't know."

On Sunday night (December 3rd), Eilish took to Instagram to reflect on the red-carpet interview. "thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream 'What Was I Made For?'" she captioned the post.