Billie Eilish Responds To Being Outed During Red Carpet Interview
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 4, 2023
Billie Eilish has some thoughts about a recent red-carpet interview. Over the weekend, the singer attended the Variety Hitmakers event on December 2nd and was asked about her recent cover story in which she opened up about being attracted to women.
"Did you mean to come out in the story?" the interviewer asked. "Girl, no I didn't. But I kinda thought... Wasn't it obvious?" Billie responded. "I didn't realize people didn't know."
On Sunday night (December 3rd), Eilish took to Instagram to reflect on the red-carpet interview. "thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream 'What Was I Made For?'" she captioned the post.
In the interview, Eilish went on to say that she doesn't "really believe in" the concept of coming out. "Why can't we just exist?" she said. "I've been doing this for a long time and I just didn't talk about it."
"I saw the articles and I was like, 'Oh! I guess I came out today!' Cool," she said. "But it's exciting because I guess people didn't know so it's cool that they know. I'm nervous talking about it," she winced before adding, "But I am for the girls!"
Billie Eilish talks about coming out at Variety’s Hitmakers event:— Pop Base (@PopBase) December 2, 2023
pic.twitter.com/qPxY0cV73X
On the November 13th Variety cover story, Eilish made headlines for sharing, "I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.” She continued, "I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”