Suzanne Somers' Husband Reveals Why She's Laid To Rest In Timberland Boots

Suzanne Somers' husband Alan Hamel has revealed that the star is laid to rest in Timberland boots. "Suzanne never really had boots designed for hiking on the rocks, so I ordered the Timberland boots," Hamel told People of the sweet reasoning behind the specific choice in footwear. "[I] made my gift personal by drawing on them in a few words that represented our life to some degree and made them very personal to Suzanne."

The Three's Company star's husband of 46 years went on to explain that the Timberlands had sentimental value because their morning routine, "always included hiking to the top of one of the mountains, where there was a creek and a large flat rock in the middle of the creek." Hamel added, "Every time she put on the Timberlands, she said, ‘I am wearing you, and my boots will keep me safe.'"

Somers passed away at her California home on October 15th, just one day before she would celebrate her 77th birthday. Weeks later, it was revealed that the actress had died from breast cancer that metastasized to her brain, according to her death certificate.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Oct. 15. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” her longtime publicist Couri Hay said in a statement at the time. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband, Alan, her son, Bruce, and her immediate family.”

The unfortunate news of her passing came less than three months after Hamel informed the outlet that Somers' breast cancer had returned. She was first diagnosed in her 50s following a battle with skin cancer in her 30s and surviving "two hyperplasia" in her 20s.