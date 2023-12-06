Britney Spears Shares Throwback Pic With Dad Jamie After His Leg Amputation

Britney Spears shared some throwback photos featuring her estranged father Jamie Spears on Instagram last night (Tuesday, December 5th). The photos mostly feature Britney with her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James as toddlers. They're now 18 and 17 years old respectively. In one photo, Britney's father is seen by her side.

The photo series came without a caption, just photographer credits, but fans think it was a sign that the pop star is thinking of her father after the news of his leg amputation. A source from the singer's hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana told Page Six that Jamie had to have his leg amputated last month due to an infection.

"He had a knee replacement and got a terrible infection from it," the insider shared. Page Six added that Jamie had several unsuccessful surgeries before the amputation, which was "a last resort." The unfortunate news comes nearly two months after reports that Jamie was "severely ill" after being hospitalized "several months ago." A source told Page Six at the time, “Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery. He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility.” In August, TMZ reported that he was dealing with complications from a knee replacement he underwent in the mid-2000s. Sources added that he had "lost more than 25 pounds" and looked "extremely thin" as he went "in and out" of medical care.

In September 2021, Jamie was revealed as Britney's conservator and the pop star told the public that he had been "abusive" while controlling her personal, medical, and financial decisions. Shortly after, a judge in Los Angeles terminated the pop icon's conservatorship after 13 years.