Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween by showing off her potential bridal look! As the actress gears up to say "I Do" to her fiancé Cole Tucker, she took to Instagram to show off her custom wedding veil which features the couple's initials "VH" and "CT" with a heart connecting them. Hudgens paired the veil with white sheer gloves and a flattering white dress.

In another Instagram post, Hudgens posed with her group of friends who were all in funeral attire, a stark contrast to the actress' wedding look. "Love a theme night. Can you guess what it was?" she captioned the photo. One fan guessed in the comments, "6 funerals and a wedding?"