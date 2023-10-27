Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Custom Wedding Veil With Nod To Cole Tucker
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 27, 2023
Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween by showing off her potential bridal look! As the actress gears up to say "I Do" to her fiancé Cole Tucker, she took to Instagram to show off her custom wedding veil which features the couple's initials "VH" and "CT" with a heart connecting them. Hudgens paired the veil with white sheer gloves and a flattering white dress.
In another Instagram post, Hudgens posed with her group of friends who were all in funeral attire, a stark contrast to the actress' wedding look. "Love a theme night. Can you guess what it was?" she captioned the photo. One fan guessed in the comments, "6 funerals and a wedding?"
Most of the comments, however, were geared towards her pending nuptials to Tucker. "Can’t wait to see you tie the knot," one fan gushed. In February, Hudgens confirmed the engagement after the news broke with a photo of her and the MLB player hugging while she flashed the camera her engagement ring. Then in May, Hudgens revealed how the wedding planning was going during an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show.
"It's hard. I don't know. Finding a venue is tough," Hudgens said before admitting, "I kind of just want to elope. I really... I'm lost. I don't know." After Drew asked if Tucker had any input on the wedding planning, Hudgens replied, "I mean, he just wants to get married to me. He's like, 'Whatever you want, babe.'"
The High School Musical star and the MLB player first started dating in 2020 and Hudgends has often been spotted at his games over the past couple of years.