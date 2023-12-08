Adele Is 'Starstruck' After Meeting Dua Lipa For The First Time

Dua attended the event to help present over $1 million in scholarships to high school seniors who are part of the Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program. Adele was particularly touched by this part of the event, starting off her speech by saying, "The scholarships had me in floods of tears."

Elsewhere in her speech, Adele discussed why she doesn't release a lot of music. The Grammy winner explained that after becoming pregnant, "It was there and then that I chose to reject the scarcity of success, and the idea that you have to be constantly relevant to be successful. And that perhaps, just maybe, I could be a hit both on and off the stage. And you’ll never guess what — I f—ing got away with it!”

Check out Dua and Adele posing for a photo together below!