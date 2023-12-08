Despite the countless number of dating apps and websites aiming to create lasting relationships, dating in 2023 is difficult. And unfortunately, depending on where you live, you may be faced with even more challenges when it comes to finding a partner. Such is the case for a few cities in Georgia.

WalletHub compared over 180 cities around the country to determine which are the best for singles and which are the worst. The list is full of surprises, such as Seattle claiming the No. 1 spot as the best city in America for someone looking for a partner. Three cities in Georgia also made the list:

No. 4: Atlanta

No. 127: Augusta

No. 138: Columbus

Both Augusta and Columbus ranked near the bottom of the list, making them some of the worst spots for singles in the entire country. Atlanta, however, placed near the top of the list at No. 4 overall, largely thanks to its high ranking in categories like fun & recreation as well as dating opportunities.

These are the 10 best cities for singles:

Seattle, Washington Las Vegas, Nevada Denver, Colorado Atlanta, Georgia Austin, Texas Reno, Nevada Tampa, Florida Madison, Wisconsin Tucson, Arizona Portland, Oregon

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities across three factors: economics, fun & recreation and dating opportunities. These factors were then evaluated using 35 relative metrics, including restaurant-meal costs, movie costs, unemployment rate, job growth rate, number of attractions, nightlife options per capita, city accessibility, walkability, safety, share of single population and online dating opportunities, among many others.

See which cities were chosen as the best and worst for singles by checking out the full report at WalletHub.

